Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing Tour

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have emerged as the victors of the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 live tour this week.

Advertisements

With still a week of shows to go the pair have already claimed the title of tour champions, securing the most victories throughout the month-long dancing competition.

Following last year’s television series, seven celebrities returned, this time hitting the road for the annual Strictly live stage show.

The full tour lineup includes actor and model Bobby Brazier, dancing with Dianne Buswell; tennis legend and presenter Annabel Croft, paired with Graziano Di Prima; esteemed journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, teaming up with Jowita Przystal; broadcaster Angela Scanlon, performing with Carlos Gu, soap actress Ellie Leach with Vito Coppola, and journalist Angela Rippon alongside Kai Widdrington.

Further professionals on the line up are Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, and Nancy Xu.

Each evening, they performed two of their favourite routines from the live shows in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke, as well as thousands of live arena spectators.

While the judges provided feedback and scores, the audience’s text votes determined the nightly winners.

Advertisements

Layton, who was previously runner up on the television series, triumphed on the tour with pro partner Nikita, amassing the greatest number of fan victories.

With seven shows to go, Layton and Nikita have triumphed 14 times so far.

Bobby and Dianne have six victories while Ellie and Vito – who won the TV show – have three.

Advertisements

Janette Manrara from BBC Two’s Strictly – It Takes Two hosts the live arena show.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One for a brand new series later in the autumn.