ITV unveil brand-new Big Brother eye ahead of upcoming series

The wait is almost over.

Big Brother, the ultimate social experiment, is set to return to ITV2 and ITVX this autumn.

During tonight’s final of Love Island, viewers caught a glimpse of the brand-new Big Brother eye in an exclusive promo.

The eye has been given a fresh lick of paint ahead of the highly-anticipated new series.

Since its triumphant return to screens last year on ITV and ITVX, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have been streamed 70 million times.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return as hosts, presiding over all the action.

A new batch of housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in a revamped Big Brother house.

It’s also been confirmed that the online live stream will be back (and its bird sounds), airing every night on ITVX.

Once again, the public plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner.

Who will walk away with the life-changing cash prize? Who wins? You decide.

The latest series of BBUK – the second to air on ITV2 – will run for six weeks from October, with an exact launch date to be confirmed.