The first trailer for Celebrity Big Brother’s upcoming return on ITV has been revealed!

The series is set to premiere this March on ITV1 and ITVX, fresh from last year’s Big Brother reboot.

The captivating promo showcases a series of individuals in different scenarios, all trying to shield their identities from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

The suspense builds as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best make their appearance, teasing viewers with the promise of a place where celebrities can no longer hide.

AJ’s words, “They can run…”, paired with Will’s follow-up, “But there is one place they can’t hide,” set the stage for what promises to be an enthralling season.

The full trailer is scheduled to air on both ITV1 and ITV2 tonight.

Celebrity Big Brother offers a unique glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they leave their luxurious lifestyles behind to live in the iconic Big Brother house.

Isolated from the outside world, they will face nominations, engage in challenging tasks, and live under constant surveillance.

The show will test their resilience and adaptability, with one celebrity ultimately winning the nation’s heart and the competition.

Celebrity Big Brother starts this March on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.

Names rumoured for the Celebrity Big Brother cast> include Levi Roots, the charismatic entrepreneur and TV chef; Matt Evers, a former Dancing On Ice professional; and Ekin-Su of Love Island fame.

Meanwhile, applications for a new series of Big Brother are open now.