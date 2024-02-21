ITV is set to air a special documentary honouring the late Paul O’Grady.

The one-off special, titled The Life And Death of Lily Savage, will mark the one-year anniversary of Paul’s shock passing on 28 March.

This poignant programme will delve into the life of the entertainer and the pivotal moment when he decided to retire his iconic drag persona, Lily Savage, to embark on a new phase in his career.

PAUL O’GRADYS FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS

Lily Savage, known as the witty Liverpudlian “lady of the night”, first graced the stage in 1978 and quickly rose to fame as one of the most beloved drag stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Her popularity led to a solo show, An Audience With Lily Savage, on ITV and the opportunity to host the well-loved game show Blankety Blank on BBC One.

However, Paul chose to say goodbye to the character and focus to The Paul O’Grady Show, as well as other hosting presenting jobs.

Paul’s other shows included For The Love Of Dogs on ITV, which is set to continue with new host Alison Hammond.

The show has been a staple at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home since its inception in 2012.

In the new series, Alison will join forces with the skilled staff and volunteers at Battersea, dedicating her efforts to care for the animals and prepare them for their prospective new owners.

She said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

Paul sadly passed away in March of last year, aged 67.