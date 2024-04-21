Innocent Masuku has become one to watch on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent after his standout audition.

Advertisements

Before stepping onto the stage in the latest auditions, Innocent declared: “I think the King would really love my performance.”

His confidence was not misplaced as he flawlessly delivered a breathtaking rendition of ‘Caruso’ by Lucio Dalla.

Alesha Dixon was visibly moved by Innocent’s performance.

“I found that overwhelming, by the end of that song, I felt like I had been hit in the chest with this force. It felt divine almost. This is your calling,” she remarked.

Bruno Tonioli echoed her sentiments: “It was very, very special. You are special.”

Advertisements

Amanda Holden meanwhile raved: “Every year you have to keep raising the bar and have people who go beyond our expectations and that’s exactly what you did today.

“Hands down, in the seventeen years we’ve been doing BGT, you’re by far the best opera singer we’ve ever had,” she stated, marking Innocent’s performance as a milestone for the show.”

Simon Cowell, intrigued by Innocent’s journey, asked about his past criticisms.

“I’m really curious, have you had people say you’re not very good?” to which Innocent replied, “The worst thing was ‘You won’t get very far with opera so stop’.”

Simon replied: “I hope this idiot is watching this right now because that was wonderful. Seriously, wonderful. So heartfelt, and so powerful. You deserve this break, you really do.”

Advertisements

With four yeses, Innocent sailed through to the next stage of the contest and one step closer to the show‘s £250,000 prize.

Britain’s Got Talent continues weekends on ITV1 and ITVX.