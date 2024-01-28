Tonight's Dancing On Ice songs and music - Movies Week

Here’s all the songs and music featured in tonight’s Movies themed episode of Dancing On Ice 2024 (28 January)

This evening sees all of the remaining celebrities on this year’s line up take to the ice for the first time together, each dancing a routine with their professional partners inspired by a famous film.

Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode three

Claire Sweeney & Colin – Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians – Stream/Download

Hannah Spearritt & Andy – Let It Go by Louise Dearman from Frozen – Stream/Download

Amber Davies & Simon – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish from Barbie. – Stream/Download

Greg Rutherford & Vanessa – You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry from Pulp Fiction – Stream/Download

Miles Nazaire & Vanessa – A Thousand Years by Amanda Holden from Twilight – Stream/Download

Eddie Edwards & Vicky – Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones & His Orchestra form Austin Powers – Stream/Download

Lou Saunders & Brendyn – Hold On by Wilson Phillips from Bridesmaids – Stream/Download

Ricky Norwood & Annette – Mr Blue Sky by Elo from Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 – Stream/Download

Adele Roberts & Mark – Clubbed To Death by Rob Dougan from The Matrix – Stream/Download

Ryan Thomas & Amani – Pure Imagination by David Shannon from Willy Wonka – Stream/Download

Roxy Shahidi & Sylvain – Jump In The Line by Harry Belafonte from Beetlejuice- Stream/Download

Dancing On Ice airs live form 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

This evening, all remaining celebrities will take to the ice for the first time. The show enters its third episode with Movie Week. The remaining celebrities and their professional partners will perform routines inspired by some of the most cherished films ever made, all in a bid to steer clear of the dreaded skate off.

Last week saw Ricky Hatton become the unlucky celebrity to be first eliminated against Lou Sanders in the skate-off.

Recap past song lists from this year’s series below…

Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode two

The greatest show on ice this year sees Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern teaming up to host the exhilarating skating show.

A dozen celebrities are set to vie for the title of rink champion, mentored by some of the finest professionals in the world.

Ice skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead our panel of judges, which includes dance experts Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.