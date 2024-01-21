Here’s a full recap of the Dancing On Ice 2024 scores and leaderboard from tonight’s second episode.

Sunday evening saw the second live show of the 2024 series as next six of the contestants in this year’s competition took to the rink.

Joined by the professional skaters, each couple skated live in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

On hand to offer their critique are Olympic winners and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

Week 2’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard

Adele Roberts – 27.5 (6.5, 7.0, 7.0, 7.0) Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards – 27.5 (7.0, 7.0, 6.5, 7.0) Miles Nazaire 26.0 – (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5) Claire Sweeney – 22.0 (5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5) Ricky Norwood – 20 (5.5, 4.5, 5.0, 5.0) Lou Sanders – 19.5 (5.0, 4.5, 5.0, 5.0)

After all the celebrities had danced, viewers were invited to vote for their favourite for free.

Hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby then announced the results with the couple who received the fewest combined votes from viewers and marks from judges revealed as Lou Sanders and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

They faced Ricky Hatton and his pro partner Robin Johnstone in the first dance off of the series, after they ranked bottom in week one.

In the skate off, the judges decided to save Lou, leaving Ricky as the first celebrity to be voted off.

Recap last weekend’s scoreboard below…

Week 1’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard

After all six of the celebs had danced this evening, here’s how the scoreboard looked with the marks from Ashley, Oti, Jayne and Chris respectively…

Ryan Thomas – 26.5 (6.5, 7.0, 6.5, 6.5) Amber Davies – 25.0 points (6.5, 6.5, 6.0, 6.0) Greg Rutherford MBE – 24.5 points (5.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.0) Roxy Shahidi – 20 points (5.0, 5.0, 5.0, 5.0) Hannah Spearritt – 19.5 points (5.0, 6.0, 4.0, 4.5) Ricky Hatton MBE – 12.5 points (3.0, 3.0, 3.0, 3.5)

In the first live show, Ricky Hatton MBE and his pro partner Robin Johnstone were the couple who received the fewest combined votes and marks from viewers.

However there was no elimination this time. Instead, Ricky and Robin went forward to the first skate off in week two.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.