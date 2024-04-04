Gladiators Celebrity special coming to BBC One

The BBC is to air a Celebrity special of its new Gladiators reboot, we can reveal.

Advertisements

Fresh from news that the hit revival will return for a second series, at least one celebrity spin-off is also in the works.

It will see famous faces take on the new line up of Gladiators in a series of the show’s iconic games such as Duel and Powerball, plus the iconic Eliminator.

Who would you love to see take on the challenge? Tell us on Facebook and X!

The line up of Gladiators with hosts Bradley and Barney. Credit: BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Nick Eagle

Meanwhile if you fancy taking on the Gladiators yourself then applications for members of the public to take part are open now here.

The BBC confirmed in March the show would be back for a successful reboot which launched in January.

Gladiators became the biggest entertainment launch for a new series in seven years with almost 10 million watching the first episode to date.

Advertisements

Bradley and Barney Walsh host the series with Gladiators Sabre, Legend, Nitro, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Fire, Giant, Dynamite, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Comet, Steel and Fury

34 year old Army Officer, Finlay Anderson from Edinburgh and 28 year old Dublin born Personal Trainer, Marie-Louise Nicholson were crowned Gladiators Champions last weekend.

Producer Dan Baldwin at Hungry Bear Media recently said of the series renewal: “It’s no exaggeration to say that the response to Gladiators has been phenomenal. The episodes have been packed with nail-biting drama, thrilling action and huge emotion.

Advertisements

“Series 2 will see the show go from strength-to-strength. We have some amazing surprises in store for the fans. Are you ready?!?”

You can catch up with the first series on BBC iPlayer now.