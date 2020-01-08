Here's your first look at week two of auditions on The Greatest Dancer on Saturday.

Series 2 of the BBC One dance talent contest kicked off last weekend with over 3 viewers.

Hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will be back this evening to present the show as Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newbie Todrick Hall get ready to see more dancers give the performance of their lives.

The Greatest Dancer auditions continue on Saturday, as dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

As always, the audience hold the power: if 75 percent of them vote YES, the mirror will open, and the act will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the call-backs.

In week two, expect more dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, who is the Greatest Dancer of them all?

Acts wanting to win over the audience include ballroom duos Michael & Jowita and Tony & Mandy, contemporary dancer Ainsley Ricketts and modern jazz performer Aimee.

Groups hoping to get the mirror to open for them include JJ Acrobatics, DN12, Vale and Renako Collective.

For series 2, at the end of each audition episode one of the Dance Captains will get to pick one act to take straight through to the live shows on their team.

In the first episode last week it was Cheryl who got to pick, choosing contemporary duo Lily & Joseph.

The other acts who get the mirror to open will head to the callbacks where the dance captains will each pick two further acts for their teams in the live challenge shows.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 7PM on BBC One this Saturday evening.

You can see the full current list of The Greatest Dancer contestants here.