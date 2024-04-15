Why Frank Skinner turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Legendary comedian Frank Skinner has revealed he’s turned down Strictly Come Dancing “a few times.”

The stand up shared on The Jonathan Ross Show he has been asked to take part in the BBC One show several times but always declined.

Explaining why, Frank said: “I’ve been asked to do Strictly – a few times…,” before joking: “My partner persuaded me to go on a lads weekend to Amsterdam instead – she thought there would be less temptation.”

He continued: “I’m so self-conscious. I love Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and I got offered to be on it today and I can’t do it. I love the show but there’s a bit where they dance.”

Frank is far from the only celebrity saying no to Strictly.

Also speaking on the Jonathan Ross show, actress Michelle Keegan says she won’t be following husband Mark Wright’s footsteps into the ballroom. Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, she shared recently: “I have a few times [been asked to sign up for Strictly]. But for me, it’s the live audience… it’s a skill. It takes a lot of dedication and skill.

“He [husband Mark Wright] did it like 5 years ago. It’s the music before it happens and the audience is really quiet and the lights come on. My heart was in my mouth for him. I couldn’t be on the dance floor, too scared, too nervous.”

Meanwhile, Frank went on to discuss about his marriage inspiring his comedic material.

Frank said: “We’ve been together for 23 years and I think it’s good for a comedian to be in a long-term relationship because it means awkward silences don’t frighten me.

“When we do argue, I’ve always said when you watch us argue, it would be like going to a gig to see a band – we start with some new stuff and then eventually we roll out our greatest hits.”

Quizzed by Jonathan on whether he wants to continue touring, Frank said: “Definitely – I just want to keep on going, forever. Until I get it right! I love touring. I love motorway services, I love hotels.”