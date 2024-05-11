Here’s when the UK performs on Eurovision tonight

It’s time for Eurovision 2024 – here’s what time to expect the UK entry to perform tonight.

Airing live from Malmo on BBC One tonight, 68th Eurovision Song Contest final will see the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK go head to head.

Representing the UK is singer-songwriter Olly Alexander with his song Dizzy.

Olly will be hoping to repeat the success of Sam Ryder who finished as runner up in 2022’s contest, leading to the UK hosting last year’s contest on behalf of winner’s Ukraine.

When does the UK perform on Eurovision tonight?

UK Eurovision entry Olly Alexander will be performing exactly halfway through the show, performing 13th of the 26 contestants.

As a live show, the exact time the UK will perform can’t be confirmed but as a good guide last year the country in the same spot performed around 9:15PM.

Speaking about his song Dizzy, Olly said: “Dizzy is about an overwhelming feeling of love that someone gives you where they’ve swept you off your feet and they’re literally turning your world upside down.

“The song is about that feeling, and I love it, I love the song so much, and I just can’t wait to perform it.”

Eurovision airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer, with commentary in the UK provided by Graham Norton.

The show is due to conclude at midnight but has often overran in past years.

As well as the TV airing, you can also listen in via BBC Radio 2.