Tonight’s Eurovision 2024 running order revealed – See who’s performing when

By Josh Darvill Published
Eurovision 2024 is TONIGHT and here’s a full rundown of the finalists and running order.

Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final this evening alongside the ‘Big Five’ automatic qualifiers – the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy – and last year’s winners Sweden.

Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for tonight’s Eurovision 2024 song contest final in Malmo.

Plus, the Eurovision running order has also been revealed in full following the draw with the UK entry Olly Alexander performing halfway through the 26 performances.

Tonight’s Eurovision schedule

  1. Sweden – Marcus & Martinus, Unforgettable
  2. Ukraine – Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, Teresa & Maria
  3. Germany – Isaak, Always on the Run
  4. Luxembourg – Tali, Fighter
  5. Netherlands – Joost Klein, Europapa – Disqualified from contest.
  6. Israel – Eden Golan, Hurricane
  7. Lithuania – Silvester Belt, Luktelk
  8. Spain – Nebulossa, Zorra
  9. Estonia – 5miinust and Puuluup, (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
  10. Ireland – Bambie Thug, Doomsday Blue
  11. Latvia – Dons, Hollow
  12. Greece – Marina Satti, Zari
  13. United Kingdom – Olly Alexander, Dizzy
  14. Norway – Gåte, Ulveham
  15. Italy – Angelina Mango, La noia
  16. Serbia – Teya Dora, Ramonda
  17. Finland – Windows95man, No Rules!
  18. Portugal – Iolanda, Grito
  19. Armenia – Ladaniva, Jako
  20. Cyprus – Silia Kapsis, Liar
  21. Switzerland – Nemo, The Code
  22. Slovenia – Raiven, Veronika
  23. Croatia – Baby Lasagna, Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  24. Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze, Firefighter
  25. France – Slimane, Mon amour
  26. Austria – Kaleen, We Will Rave

Eurovision airs 8PM tonight on BBC One, hosted by Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman. UK TV coverage will be commentated on by Graham Norton.

Multi-award winning actor, Joanna Lumley, will also be joining the UK Eurovision family as the United Kingdom’s Eurovision spokesperson, where she will deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live during the Grand Final.

You can also watch online on BBC iPlayer or listen in on BBC Radio 2.

