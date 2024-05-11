Tonight’s Eurovision 2024 running order revealed – See who’s performing when
Eurovision 2024 is TONIGHT and here’s a full rundown of the finalists and running order.
Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final this evening alongside the ‘Big Five’ automatic qualifiers – the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy – and last year’s winners Sweden.
Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for tonight’s Eurovision 2024 song contest final in Malmo.
Plus, the Eurovision running order has also been revealed in full following the draw with the UK entry Olly Alexander performing halfway through the 26 performances.
Tonight’s Eurovision schedule
- Sweden – Marcus & Martinus, Unforgettable
- Ukraine – Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, Teresa & Maria
- Germany – Isaak, Always on the Run
- Luxembourg – Tali, Fighter
Netherlands – Joost Klein, Europapa– Disqualified from contest.
- Israel – Eden Golan, Hurricane
- Lithuania – Silvester Belt, Luktelk
- Spain – Nebulossa, Zorra
- Estonia – 5miinust and Puuluup, (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
- Ireland – Bambie Thug, Doomsday Blue
- Latvia – Dons, Hollow
- Greece – Marina Satti, Zari
- United Kingdom – Olly Alexander, Dizzy
- Norway – Gåte, Ulveham
- Italy – Angelina Mango, La noia
- Serbia – Teya Dora, Ramonda
- Finland – Windows95man, No Rules!
- Portugal – Iolanda, Grito
- Armenia – Ladaniva, Jako
- Cyprus – Silia Kapsis, Liar
- Switzerland – Nemo, The Code
- Slovenia – Raiven, Veronika
- Croatia – Baby Lasagna, Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze, Firefighter
- France – Slimane, Mon amour
- Austria – Kaleen, We Will Rave
Eurovision airs 8PM tonight on BBC One, hosted by Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman. UK TV coverage will be commentated on by Graham Norton.
Multi-award winning actor, Joanna Lumley, will also be joining the UK Eurovision family as the United Kingdom’s Eurovision spokesperson, where she will deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live during the Grand Final.
You can also watch online on BBC iPlayer or listen in on BBC Radio 2.
