In a move to delve into the chaos surrounding Glasgow’s much-hyped but ultimately failed Willy Wonka experience, Channel 5 has announced the commissioning of a documentary titled Willy Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain.

The one-off, airing on Sunday, 16 March, aims to shed light on the debacle that left families outraged and children in tears, following promises of “delectable” chocolate fountains and “whimsical” Oompa-Loompas that fell dramatically short of expectations.

The event, which was supposed to offer families “a day of pure imagination and wonder” for up to £35 a ticket, ended in disappointment.

Attendees were greeted with a sparsely decorated warehouse, minimal candyland decorations, and actors who struggled with their lines, a far cry from the enchanting world of Roald Dahl’s beloved story.

Kirsty Paterson, an actress who portrayed an Oompa Loompa, shared her experience on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, revealing the disorganization and last-minute preparations that contributed to the event’s failure.

“They told us this was going to be pantomime style… But what happened is, they gave us the scripts the night before,” Paterson said, highlighting the lack of preparation and effort that went into the event.

In response to the widespread criticism, House of Illuminati, the company responsible for organizing the event, has confirmed that refunds will be issued to disappointed customers.

A statement from the organizer on its official Facebook page expressed deep regret over the fiasco: “I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry.”