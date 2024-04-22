Celebrity Big Brother voting percentages REVEALED

The Celebrity Big Brother final voting percentages have been revealed following last month’s live show.

In an exhilarating finale of Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced David Potts as the winner.

The Ibiza Weekender star beat Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin into second place.

Soap star Colson Smith was in third, X Factor judge Louis Walsh in fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton in fifth place.

Celebrity Big Brother final voting figures

David Potts – 33.89% Nikita Kuzmin – 29.76% Colson Smith – 18.63% Louis Walsh – 10.07% Fern Britton – 6.03% Bradley Riches – 1.61%

“I really did not expect this at all, thank you so much!” he declared on exiting the house.

Later speaking on Late & Live, David said: “I get prejudged a lot by first impression… this is just me. What you see is what you get: Loud, long legs and ready to slay!”

He continued: “I like people, especially with those with the same energy as me. I gravitate towards them very quickly.

“I was really lucky. We got on really well which was really nice. I genuinely enjoyed everything I did. I had the full Big Brother experience.”

Celebrity Big Brother launched in March on ITV1, attracting the biggest audience in over a decade with 3.8m viewers across all devices, becoming ITV’s biggest programme title for 16-34s in March.

Celebrity Big Brother has been streamed over 14 million times on ITVX so far and Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live has remained the top performing title every night for ITV2.

Fans can catch up on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on ITVX, including the reunion special featuring all of this year’s housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX with a second series already announced, expected to premiere in 2025.

Meanwhile the main Big Brother will be back later in the year and you can apply now.