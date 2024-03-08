Celebrity Big Brother SPOILER! Next nominations and eviction

Another housemate will get the boot from Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday night.

Fresh from Friday’s first eviction, the second housemate will be departing Britain’s most famous house in just a few days’ time.

The remaining eleven housemates will nominate again on Sunday, with the results and fallout to be shown in Monday’s highlights show.

The news follows the results of the first eviction which saw Gary Goldsmith evicted.

He had been put up for eviction by Sharon Osbourne, influenced by a secret mission set by Big Brother. Sharon, entering the house as a ‘celebrity lodger’, was tasked to judge the housemates secretly and select three candidates at risk of eviction, with Gary ultimately chosen for the public vote.

Alongside Sharon, the initial celebrity line-up featured Louis Walsh, who also played a role in the secret mission. The housemates introduced included stars such as Nikita Kuzmin from Strictly Come Dancing, Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Corrie’s Colson Smith.

As the game unfolded, Sharon and Louis’s covert activities were disclosed to the housemates, leading to Gary, David Potts, and Zeze Millz being put at risk.

Sharon’s choice to nominate Gary for eviction was shared with the house via the Diary Room. Gary then faced the public vote alongside Lauren Simon who was nominated by the other housemates.

Lauren received six nominations, Zeze had five nominations and Ekin-Su David had 3 nominations each. Fern, Levi and Louis had three nominations and Bradley the one.

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX, including live feed sessions.