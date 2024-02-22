Forgotten gems of British children’s TV shows from the 2000s

The early 2000s were a golden era for British children’s television – but how many shows do you remember?

Advertisements

While some shows from this period achieved lasting fame, many others, equally deserving, have slipped into relative obscurity. Let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit some of these forgotten gems.

My Parents Are Aliens (1999-2006)

Although it began in the late 90s, My Parents Are Aliens continued well into the 2000s. The series followed three siblings fostered by aliens posing as their parents, combining everyday family life with bizarre alien antics. You can watch the episodes on ITVX.

Kerching! (2003-2006)

This CBBC sitcom centred around Taj Lewis, a teenager with entrepreneurial dreams. Kerching! was known for its humour and for showcasing the early entrepreneurial spirit, resonating with many young viewers who harboured similar ambitions.

Advertisements

Raven (2002-2010)

This adventure game show was a unique blend of fantasy and reality. Set in a mystical land, Raven saw young contestants undertake various challenges and trials, guided by the enigmatic title character. The show was notable for its atmospheric setting and the strong character of Raven himself.

The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007-2011)

A spin-off from the iconic Doctor Who series, The Sarah Jane Adventures followed journalist Sarah Jane Smith and her group of teenage friends as they encountered alien threats. The show stood out for its strong storytelling and connection to the wider Doctor Who universe.

SMart (1994-2009)

Advertisements

Although it started in the mid-90s, SMart continued to inspire young artists well into the 2000s. This creative arts show taught various art techniques and crafts, encouraging children to explore their artistic talents.

Dick and Dom in da Bungalow (2002-2006)

Known for its anarchic style and irreverent humour, Dick and Dom in da Bungalow was a weekend staple for many children. The show’s blend of games, pranks, and interactive segments made it a distinct and memorable part of British children’s TV.

Grizzly Tales for Gruesome Kids (2000-2006)

This animated series was known for its dark humour and moral lessons. Each episode featured a different tale, often with a cautionary message, and was renowned for its unique animation style and eerie storytelling.

Best of Friends (2004-2008)

Advertisements

Best of Friends tested friendship through challenges that balanced personal gain against teamwork. The show highlighted cooperation, loyalty, and the value of collective success, offering entertaining and meaningful insights into the dynamics of friendship.

The Queen’s Nose (1995-2003)

Adapted from the novel by Dick King-Smith, The Queen’s Nose was a magical series about a girl who discovers a 50p coin that can grant wishes. While it started in the mid-90s, the show’s popularity extended into the early 2000s, capturing the imagination of a generation.

50/50 (1997-2005)

A game show unlike any other, 50/50 featured two schools competing in various physical and mental challenges. The show was not just about winning but also emphasized teamwork and participation.

Advertisements

The Basil Brush Show (2002-2007)

This show marked the return of Basil Brush, a classic character from British children’s television. Combining humour, mischief, and a touch of nostalgia, The Basil Brush Show appealed to a new generation of viewers as well as those who remembered the original series.

The Secret Show (2006-2007)

An animated series focusing on the comical and secret world of international espionage, The Secret Show featured agents from a covert operation thwarting global threats. The show was praised for its humour and imaginative storytelling.

Jungle Run (1999-2006)

A game show set in a jungle-themed studio, Jungle Run had teams of children completing physical and mental challenges to collect statues. The show was popular for its adventurous and interactive format. Episodes are available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisements

I Dream (2004)

A unique musical drama produced by Simon Fuller, I Dream featured members of the pop group S Club 8 in a performing arts academy. The show combined elements of drama, music, and dance, catering to the early 2000s pop culture.

Shoebox Zoo (2004-2005)

This series combined live-action and animation, telling the story of a young girl who discovers a magical world within a shoebox. The show was notable for its imaginative concept and the blend of Scottish folklore into its storytelling.

Advertisements

The Story of Tracy Beaker (2002-2005)

Based on Jacqueline Wilson’s book, The Story of Tracy Beaker was a significant show on CBBC, chronicling the life of Tracy, a young girl living in a care home. The series stood out for its realistic portrayal of life in foster care and tackled themes of friendship, belonging, and resilience.