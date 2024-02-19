What happened to the cast of Kerching!

Do you remember classic CBBC TV show Kerching! from the early 2000s? Here’s what happened to the show’s cast.

It followed the life of teenager Taj Lewis and his attempts to become a millionaire by setting up his own business. The show was well-received for its humour and relatable characters. Here’s a look at where some of the stars of Kerching! are now:

Devon Anderson (Taj)

Devon Anderson, who played the lead role of Taj Lewis, continued his acting career after Kerching!. He is perhaps best known for his roles in other popular British TV series, including playing Billie Jackson in EastEnders and Sonny Valentine in Hollyoaks.

Tendayi Jembere (Seymour)

Tendayi Jembere, who portrayed Taj’s best friend Seymour, has also continued his acting career. He has appeared in various roles on British television and in theatre productions. Tendayi’s work includes performances in Doctors and drama The Tunnel which aired on Sky Atlantic.

Jamie Sweeney (Danny)

Jamie Sweeney, who played Danny, another of Taj’s friends, has been less visible in the public eye since Kerching!. Seemingly stepping back from roles on TV, his last appearance was on That Mitchell and Webb Look back in 2009.

Tisha Martin (Missy)

Tisha Martin played Missy Lewis, Taj’s sister, in the show. After Kerching, she appeared in another hit CBBC series, The Basil Brush Show. She then went on to become part of hit girl group The 411. After splitting in 2008, the group reformed in June 2022. Tisha also narrates children’s stories in Jackanory Junior on CBeebies.

Velile Tshabalala (Kareesha)

Velile Tshabalala played Kareesha Lopez, Missy’s best friend. After the show, she continued her acting career and landed a notable role in the Doctor Who Christmas special “The Next Doctor” as Rosita. In 2021, she joined the cast of Hollyoaks. More recently, you may have seen Velile as a guest star in BBC One shows Casualty and Death In Paradise.

Danny Young (Ricardo)

Danny Young played Taj’s ‘rival’ Ricardo. He is now best known for his role of Warren Baldwin in ITV soap Coronation Street and for his appearance on Dancing on Ice, where he finished in fifth place.

Hannah Tointon (Tamsin)

Hannah Tointon, sister of fellow actress Kara Tointon, played Ricardo’s girlfriend Tasmin. She went on to play Katy Fox in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks and Tara Brown in hit comedy series The Inbetweeners. More recently, she starred alongside Keeley Hawes in Sky drama The Midwich Cuckoos.

Jo Martin (Auntie Grace)

Jo Martin played Auntie Grace in Kerching!, and she has had a successful acting career since the show ended. Notably, she made history by becoming the first black actress to play the Doctor in Doctor Who, in addition to her role as a regular character in the series. Jo has appeared in numerous other television series and stage productions, establishing herself as a respected actress in the UK.

Where to watch the show

Unfortunately, Kerching! isn’t available on BBC iPlayer at the time of writing. However some episodes are available on YouTube.