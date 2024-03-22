Bradley Riches reveals unseen twist to ‘brutal’ Celebrity Big Brother eviction

Bradley Riches has opened up about his exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house in a surprise back door eviction.

The actor was the latest celebrity to be voted off from the series, exiting not through the traditional public walk-out but via the Diary Room, a move that left him walking out the back door in a rather unceremonious fashion.

In Thursday night’s show, housemates had been told friends and family would be entering the house to greet them.

However when it came to Bradley’s turn, it was AJ Odudu who turned up.

She met him to reveal that the public had been voting and he had been evicted in scenes viewers on social media branded ‘brutal’.

Following his exit, Bradley appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where he opened up about his experiences both inside the house and following his eviction.

During his chat with hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, Bradley was nothing but positive about his time on the show, stating, “I had so much fun. I made best friends for life and am so grateful and so happy for how my journey was.”

However, it wasn’t just the eviction itself that garnered attention but also what happened afterward.

Richard Arnold, during the interview, touched upon the unusual “lockdown” Bradley experienced post-eviction, a period where he was cut off from the outside world more strictly than typical evictees.

Bradley revealed: “When I left, I left on Wednesday night and it got aired on Thursday night.

“And the whole of Wednesday I was with a chaperone in lockdown. No phone, only an iPad with Netflix on it but that was it.”

Bradley’s exit has left Colson Smith, David Potts, Fern Britton, Louis Walsh and Nikita Kuzmin battling it out to win in Friday’s final.

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.