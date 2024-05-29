BBC breaks silence on Strictly star Giovanni Pernice

The BBC has finally spoken out regarding the investigation into allegedly ‘threatening and abusive’ behaviour by Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice.

In a statement, the corporation emphasised its commitment to the duty of care for all parties involved in a complaint, handling issues with ‘care, fairness, and sensitivity to everyone.’

The BBC explained that when a complaint is made, it thoroughly assesses the situation to determine the facts and whether there is a case to answer.

Professional dancer Giovanni is said to be at the centre of a BBC probe following claims of misconduct by his Strictly partner Amanda Abbington and two other women.

Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

It was reported earlier this month that Giovanni has departed the show’s pro dancer team after nine years.

The BBC stated; “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.”

The statement continued: “Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.”

The BBC assured that any complaint is taken seriously, and necessary steps are taken to establish the facts, determine if there is a case to answer, and decide on appropriate action if needed.

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the BBC added.

The corporation concluded: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness, and sensitivity to everyone concerned. We will not be commenting further.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air this autumn on ITV1.