The Apprentice finalists revealed

The Apprentice 2024 finalists have been confirmed following a tense round of interviews.

In the latest episode of the BBC One series some familiar faces returned as the final five candidates went head-to-head with Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisors for one-to-one interviews.

Business plans were interrogated, CVs picked apart and white lies exposed as the candidates battled it out to make the final.

Back in the boardroom, Phil Turner and Rachel Woolford were announced as the top two candidates who have made it through to the final of The Apprentice Series 18.

Phil Turner and Rachel Woolford with Karren Brady and Tim Campbell Credit: Matt Frost

After eleven challenging weeks, only they remain to determine who will become Lord Sugar’s new business partner and win his £250,000 investment.

Phil said: “I feel really proud of myself to have made it to the final. It’s not been the easiest journey but I’ve held my head high, kept going each week and now I’m ready to give it one more shot to show that Lord Sugar was right to see something in me, and that I can be his next business partner.”

Rachel said: “I can’t quite believe that I’ve made it to this point. This has been such a competitive series with incredible candidates that I’m in absolute awe of.

“To make it to the final is a dream and I’m just so excited now to showcase my business that I’ve poured my heart and soul into.”

In the interview stages, those fired were Paul Midha, Flo Edwards and Tre Lowe.

Lord Sugar said in the boardroom: “Tre, I’ve always said to people in this process that you will learn as you go along, and that includes me. And I have learnt that you are a good bloke. Your business is not up my alley mate, and so it is with sincere regret, You’re Fired!

“Flo, I think you’ve underestimated the difficulty it’s going to be in starting from scratch. It is going to be hard, and I’m leaning towards Flo saying I’m going to have to let you go. Sorry about that. And I do wish you very, very well. But Flo, You’re Fired.

“Paul, I wish you well. But unfortunately, because you are not willing to share the whole business with me, I’m afraid to say with great respect, You’re Fired.”

The Apprentice final episode will air on Thursday, 18 April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.