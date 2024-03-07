Here’s a full recap of who left The Apprentice this week and all the results from the latest series so far.

Back for 2024, a total of 18 ambitious candidates have signed up for The Apprentice, each vying for a life-changing opportunity.

They will compete for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and his mentorship. Each week at least one will be told ‘You’re fired’ and head home.

Here’s all the results so far…

Episode Six

Week six and Lord Sugar told the candidates to design and create a new breakfast cereal aimed at six-to-eight-year-olds to pitch and sell to industry buyers.

In the boardroom, it was toast for one candidate as Sam Saadet was fired.

Lord Sugar told Sam: “Sam, I admire your honesty and I can tell that you get on with everyone and that is a good virtue in business. However, the kids found the cereal boring and bland. So it is with sincere regret that you’re fired.”

Sam said in the taxi: “I was completely and utterly myself throughout the whole process. And Lord Sugar knew that. His comments at the end meant more to me than anything and I completely went out on the high and I get to go home to my babies now.”

Episode Five

Week five and candidates were tasked with launching a new Formula E team before pitching for sponsorship. Multi-million-pound negotiations were put in jeopardy when disastrous car designs are unveiled, and questionable branding was revealed.

In the boardroom, it was Onyeka Nweze who was sent home.

Lord Sugar said: “Onyeka, the lack of not explaining the ethos is also a very, very serious thing. You are culpable in as much as the failure is concerned…

“Onyeka, you’re clearly a charming and highly intelligent lady, and I appreciate that you’ve done your best throughout the course of this process, but on this occasion it simply wasn’t enough. So, it is with regret that Onyeka you’re fired.”

Episode Four

Week four and the candidates were sent to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands. There, in and amongst the castles and the coastline, the candidates ha dto secure and negotiate nine items synonymous to the area.

In the boardroom it was a double exit as we saw Amina Khan AND Jack Davies fired.

Lord Sugar said: Jack, you were ultimately responsible for the strategy, and the strategy failed. But, Amina, you were in charge of the sub-team’s lack of strategy and that cost the whole team big. And so, it is with regret Amina, you’re fired. And Jack, I’m sorry to say, you’re also fired.”

Amina reacted: “Everyone in that room was at fault but everyone was hiding behind the curtain, dodging the bullet and in actual fact anyone in that room was so close to being fired.”

Jack added: “Big shock. I wasn’t expecting it but look it is what it is. It’s happened and I’ve got to take it on the chin.”

Episode Three

In the third week, the candidates were immersed in the world of virtual escape rooms as Lord Sugar tasked them with creating a new game concept, before pitching to experts.

Third to be fired was Asif Munaf.

Lord Sugar said: “Your claim of being a great leader hasn’t come to fruition in my view. Asif you are a poor poor manager, so it is with regret you are fired.”

Episode Two

For week two, Lord Sugar revealed that the candidates would manufacturing miniature cheesecakes to sell to the public and to a corporate client; with the team who secured the biggest overall profit winning.

In the boardroom, it was Paul Bowen who got fired.

Lord Sugar said: “Paul, I admire you for admitting your mistakes but there were simply too many mistakes and so it is with regret Paul, you’re fired.”

Paul remarked in the taxi “The biggest regret is obviously banging on about chocolate but, hey, it’s time to go back and make some pies.”

Episode One

The hunt is on for Lord Sugar’s next business partner, and this year’s candidates kicked things off in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands. Under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, teams were tasked with hosting a corporate away day.

The unlucky first candidate to be fired was Oliver Medforth.

Lord Sugar said: “Ollie, it’s funny that you’re amongst eight colleagues and quite a few of them didn’t know what you did, and so I say no smoke without fire…..It’s a tough one, Ollie I’m sorry to say mate you’re fired.”

Oliver said in the taxi home: “A little bit disappointed to go out first, it’s been a fantastic experience on this process, and I wish each and every candidate the best of luck.”

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday nights.

