The winner of The Apprentice 2024 has been announced – SPOILERS from the final follow!

Advertisements

Over the last 12 weeks, 18 ambitious entrepreneurs have been put through their paces by Lord Sugar in a bid to land a life-changing £250,000 investment and the accolade of becoming his new business partner – and the hunt is now over.

In the final boardroom it came down to finalists Rachel Woolford and Phil Turner.

Lord Sugar made his final decision saying: “Let me conclude here. This is a very tough decision, I’ve got to say because I’ve got two very, very credible people in front of me.”

“I’ve got Rachel who claims she’s making money and that she’s going to make even more when she gets the second gym up and running but gyms are, with all due respect, two-a-penny. Specialist pies are not and it’s a market that I’m very interested in but how can I be interested in it if there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. There’s a loss-making business at the moment which you tell me is going to turn around and be okay and that’s my dilemma

“It’s very, very hard for me. I’m having trouble here. But my gut feeling is telling me that, Rachel, you’re going to be my business partner.”

Advertisements

After learning of her win, Rachel said: “To take part in the process has been incredible and to come out a winner is just something beyond my wildest dreams. I was twenty-four years old when I started North Studio. I was just a girl from Leeds and now I cannot believe it, I’m going into business with Lord Sugar and he’s investing in me.”

Throughout the ultimate job interview, candidates faced a barrage of challenging tasks. The series began with a trip to the Scottish Highlands, where candidates organised a corporate retreat to test their resilience under pressure.

As the series progressed, candidates were immersed in tasks ranging from developing a Formula-E brand to promoting tours in Budapest, engaging in virtual escape rooms, and excelling in TV sales. It was a season of unprecedented achievements, with candidates securing the largest sponsorship sale in the show’s history during the Formula E task and making another historic deal in the cereal task with a major retailer.

In the finale, finalists Rachel Woolford and Phil Turner competed to convince Lord Sugar they were worthy of his £250,000 investment and a 50/50 partnership. Returning candidates from earlier episodes assisted the two finalists in realising their business plans before facing their most significant challenge: pitching to Lord Sugar and industry experts.

Advertisements

Eighteen candidates, a quarter of a million-pound investment. For now, Lord Sugar’s search for his next business partner is over.

The show will return next year to BBC One for a brand new series.