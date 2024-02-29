It’s a record breaking episode of The Apprentice tonight as one team secures the biggest sale in the show’s history.

Advertisements

In this evening’s episode of The Apprentice (29 February), the contestants are faced with the challenge of launching a new Formula-E team and securing sponsorship deals.

The stakes are high as the losing team will see one of their members leave, while the victorious team celebrates a record-breaking achievement in the show’s history, achieving the largest sale ever.

Lord Sugar briefs the candidates

Team Supream at task briefing

Team Nexus at task briefing

The path to success is fraught with obstacles, including disastrous car designs and questionable branding efforts.

Despite these setbacks, one team manages to outperform the others, securing a place at the top in both the race and the boardroom.

They break the previous record of securing £1.2 million in sponsorship during the Electric Bikes challenge of series 15, this time obtaining sponsorship offers worth tens of millions of pounds for their Formula E team.

Foluso during task

Team Supream during task

Speaking of the win, Baroness Brady explained how Lord Sugar couldn’t help but be impressed by the performance.

Advertisements

She said: “[He was] thrilled. He couldn’t believe it when he saw the number. He was like, ‘Are you sure? Has someone made a mistake? Can you double check it?’ That figure in sponsorship is a huge amount!”

Team Supream’s branding

Team Nexus’ branding

Last week’s episode saw the candidates take on the fan favourite buying task.

The teams were sent to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands. There, in and amongst the castles and the coastline, the candidates had to secure and negotiate nine items synonymous with the area.

The team that secured the most items at the lowest prices won. Back in the boardroom, it was au revoir for another candidate.

Advertisements

The show continues Thursday night at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Meanwhile if you think you’ve got what it takes to face Lord Sugar, applications for The Apprentice UK‘s next series now.