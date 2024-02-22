The Apprentice Episode 4 – Negotiation task in Jersey
The Apprentice 2024 continues tonight with a fan favourite task.
This week is episode four and the candidates are sent to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands.
Here, in and amongst the castles and the coastline, the candidates must secure and negotiate nine items synonymous to the area.
The team that secures the most items at the lowest prices, wins.
Back in the boardroom, it’s au revoir for another candidate.
Last week’s latest episode saw the candidates immersed in the world of virtual escape rooms as Lord Sugar tasked them with creating a new game concept before pitching it to experts.
It was medieval madness for one team, whilst on the other, logic went out the window.
In the boardroom, it was game over for one candidate in the race to secure Lord Sugar’s £150,000 investment.
The Apprentice continues Thursday night at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.
If you think you’ve got what it takes to face Lord Sugar, you can apply for The Apprentice‘s new series now.
