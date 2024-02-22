TellyMix
The Apprentice Episode 4 – Negotiation task in Jersey

By Josh Darvill Published
Team Supream looking at measurements in The Apprentice episode 4
Team Supream looking at measurements

The Apprentice 2024 continues tonight with a fan favourite task.

This week is episode four and the candidates are sent to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands.

Here, in and amongst the castles and the coastline, the candidates must secure and negotiate nine items synonymous to the area.

Team Supream during task
Team Supream during task
Team Supream at the meeting point
Team Supream at the meeting point

The team that secures the most items at the lowest prices, wins.

Back in the boardroom, it’s au revoir for another candidate.

Team Supream at task planning
Team Supream at task planning
Tim overseeing team
Tim overseeing team

Last week’s latest episode saw the candidates immersed in the world of virtual escape rooms as Lord Sugar tasked them with creating a new game concept before pitching it to experts.

It was medieval madness for one team, whilst on the other, logic went out the window.

Team Supream packing Jersey Wonders
Team Supream packing Jersey Wonders

In the boardroom, it was game over for one candidate in the race to secure Lord Sugar’s £150,000 investment.

The Apprentice continues Thursday night at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to face Lord Sugar, you can apply for The Apprentice‘s new series now.

