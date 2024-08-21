Victoria Beckham’s fashion empire gets the Netflix treatment

Netflix has announced a highly anticipated new documentary series that will take viewers inside the world of Victoria Beckham, exploring her transformation from pop star to fashion mogul.

The upcoming series promises an in-depth look at Victoria’s journey from pop star to fashion mogul.

Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, we’ll get a glimpse into her fashion and beauty business, her role as Creative Director of her own brand, and how she’s redefined herself over the years.

Viewers can also expect never-before-seen archive material, along with candid insights from Victoria, her family, and close friends.

This project is being produced by Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures, with Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham serving as executive producers.

The series is part of a broader wave of new content coming to Netflix.

These include a documentary on Take That, one of the UK’s most iconic boy bands, featuring interviews with all the key members.

There’s also a series titled Being Gordon Ramsay, which follows the famous chef as he prepares for his most ambitious restaurant venture yet.

Additionally, Netflix has greenlit two new scripted series: How to Kill Your Family and Legends, adding even more variety to its upcoming British programming.