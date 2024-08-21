Gordon Ramsay and his family to star in new Netflix show

Gordon Ramsay has dominated the culinary world and TV screens for the past two decades.

Now, he’s taking on his most ambitious project yet, and we’ll get a front-row seat to it all.

A new documentary series has just been announced, placing Ramsay at the heart of the action as he prepares to open five brand-new culinary experiences in London’s 22 Bishopsgate, the city’s second tallest building.

The series, which will span nine months, promises a deep dive into Ramsay’s world, offering exclusive access not only to his professional life but also to his personal one.

We’ll see how he juggles the pressures of expanding his restaurant empire with being a husband to Tana and father to their six children.

The series is coming to Netflix soon.