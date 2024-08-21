Netflix to release new Take That documentary series

Netflix has unveiled plans for a new documentary series celebrating one of the UK’s most beloved boy bands, Take That.

Advertisements

The series promises an unprecedented look into over 30 years of music, memories, and milestones that have shaped the band’s remarkable journey.

Featuring exclusive access to Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, the documentary will also include insightful interviews with former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Fans can look forward to an intimate exploration of the group’s rise to fame, their enduring impact on British music, and the stories behind their 12 UK number one hits.

The announcement was part of a broader slate of new content from Netflix, including documentaries on Victoria Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, well as the return of popular series like Black Doves and Love is Blind: UK.