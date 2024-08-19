By Published August 19, 2024, at 10:11 AM

Love Is Blind: UK is gearing up for a second series following the roaring success of its debut season.

Netflix bosses have reportedly given the green light for another run after behind-the-scenes discussions.

Since its launch earlier this month, millions of viewers worldwide have been glued to the screen, eager to see if love truly is blind.

Sources say the decision to renew the show was a no-brainer with an official announcement just around the corner.

The first ever British version of Netflix’s dating format is fronted by hosting duo, Matt and Emma Willis.

The married couple has been offered a lucrative deal to return as hosts, with executives keen to keep the popular pair onboard.

The Love Is Blind phenomenon started in the US back in 2020 and has since expanded to countries like Argentina, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan.

The show’s unique format sees 30 singletons go on a series of blind dates, where they must decide who they want to spend the rest of their life with—all without ever seeing their potential partner until after they’ve proposed.

The first season of the UK edition features 11 episodes, released in three batches.

Episodes 1-4 dropped on August 7, followed by episodes 5-9 on August 14, and the final two episodes on August 21.

Meanwhile a reunion show will drop on Monday, August 26.