Save the date, Love Is Blind: UK fans!

Netflix has just announced that the highly anticipated reunion episode of Love Is Blind: UK will drop on Monday, 26 August 2024, at 9 PM BST.

Hosts Emma and Matt Willis will guide us through an emotional and revealing reunion as the cast members come together for the first time since their dramatic “I do” or “I don’t” moments.

This reunion special promises to revisit all the highs, lows, and shocking twists that have kept viewers glued to their screens throughout the season. Special guests from the pod squad will also be on hand to spill the tea and answer those burning questions we’ve all been dying to ask.

The countdown is officially on for what is sure to be an unmissable event!

Love Is Blind: UK brings together singles who are searching for love in a less conventional way.

The twist? They must decide to marry someone they’ve never actually seen.

Over several weeks, these brave souls engage, move in together, and plan their weddings—all without knowing if their physical connection will match the emotional bond they’ve built in the Pods.

When the big day arrives, will real-world challenges tear them apart, or will they walk down the aisle with the person they fell blindly in love with?

We’ve been on this journey with them since 7 August, with episodes released in batches. Now, after the final two episodes drop on 21 August, we’ll finally see it all come to a head in the reunion.