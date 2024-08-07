Meet the cast of Love Is Blind UK

Meet the cast of Love Is Blind UKThe brand new series is streaming on Netflix now
The much-anticipated UK edition of Love Is Blind is finally here, and the cast meet the singles ready to take a leap of faith for love have been revealed.
From diverse backgrounds and professions, these cast members are stepping into the pods, hoping to find their soulmate without ever seeing their face.
Get to know the brave individuals who are putting their hearts on the line in the search for true love….
Aaron Murrell
Age: 33
From: Milton Keynes
Job: Chicken Restaurateur
Instagram username: @amurrell1
After enjoying the single life following a long-term relationship, Aaron is now ready for a deeper connection. He looks up to his parents, who have been happily married for 34 years, and hopes to find a similar lasting love to share with his close-knit family.
Benaiah
Age: 33
From: Preston
Job: Structural Landscaper
Instagram username: @benaiahgb
Benaiah, a globe-trotter who loves adventure, has been single for 11 years after a tough breakup. He’s now ready to open up and find a meaningful connection, leaving his guarded past behind.
Bobby Johnson
Age: 33
From: Staffordshire
Job: Luxury Shopping Guide
Instagram username: @bobbyj4k
Bobby, who realised the brevity of life after losing his cousin, is ready to find the right partner and settle down in the UK after travelling the world. A spiritual person, Bobby writes and records his own music, and values his mum as the most important person in his life.
Catherine ‘Cat’ Richards
Age: 29
From: Jersey
Job: Dental Nurse
Instagram username: @catrichards94
Living on Jersey has limited Catherine’s chances of finding love. Adopted as a baby, she seeks a man who understands how this experience has shaped her life and impacted her relationships.
Charlie Mawson
Age: 34
From: Hertfordshire
Job: Gym General Manager
Instagram username: @charlie.mawson08
Charlie has been single for five years and is looking for someone who can be both a best friend and a romantic partner. His mum is eager for him to find love and even took over his dating apps last year to help him out.
Conor Griffin
Age: 31
From: Dublin
Job: Health Food Business Owner
Instagram username: @griffindoor92
Conor, who lost his mum three years ago, started a health food business in her memory. Single for seven years, he’s now ready to find someone he can connect with deeply and start a family of his own.
Demi Santana Brown
Age: 30
From: London
Job: Safeguarding and Attendance Manager
Instagram username: @demisantanabrown
Demi, a sporty woman who loves boxing and football, often finds that men are intimidated by her hobbies. She’s used to being seen as a friend until she dresses up, and is now looking for someone to start a family with.
Ella Liliana
Age: 27
From: Derbyshire
Job: Social Worker
Instagram username: @ellalilianaa
Ella, who was bullied in school, now works with young people going through similar experiences. Fun-loving and half-Italian, she enjoys playing tennis, running, singing, and baking, with her family dog Dolly as her best friend.
Elle
Age: 27
From: London
Job: Graphic Designer
Elle, raised primarily by her dad, has been single for the past year and is looking for someone who shares her life goals. She dreams of getting married and building a big family, something she never had.
Freddie
Age: 32
From: Bolton
Job: Funeral Director
Instagram username: @freddieppowell
Freddie, a gym enthusiast, was brought up by his mum and is close to his brother Jack, who has Down’s syndrome. This bond has instilled empathy in him, which helps in his career. He hopes to find someone to share his life with and enjoy romantic gestures.
Jake
Age: 32
From: Leicestershire
Job: Civil Engineer
Instagram username: @jake.shill
Sensitive Jake, the go-to agony uncle for his friends, realised he wants to settle down and start a family after a breakup and losing his mum. Known for falling in love quickly, he’s ready to find the one.
Jasmine
Age: 29
From: London
Job: Mental Health Nurse
Instagram username: @thejaycee_
Jasmine, whose friends have all settled down, has been single for four years and rarely gets approached. After a rollercoaster childhood moving from Norwich to the Philippines, she hopes to walk down the aisle and believes she’d make a great wife.
Joanes
Age: 31
From: Luton
Job: Resident Service Manager
Instagram username: @joanes11
Joanes, known as the Salsa King, prefers old school romance over modern dating games. Born in Angola and moved to the UK at one, he values travel and different cultures. Fluent in several languages, he seeks someone who shares his Christian values.
Jordan Baker
Age: 33
From: Surrey
Job: Fashion Tech Founder
Instagram username: @jordybaker
Jordan, a sharp dresser and business owner, struggles to trust in relationships but feels now is the time to take risks in love. Watching his friends settle down has inspired him to seek a family of his own.
Lisa Hendrie
Age: 34
From: Edinburgh
Job: Baby Photographer
Instagram username: @lisahendrie
Lisa, who falls in love easily, is tired of being judged for her looks. She seeks a relationship based on substance and longs for a baby of her own, influenced by her work as a newborn photographer.
Maria
Age: 30
From: Southampton
Job: Makeup Artist
Instagram username: @mariabenkh
Maria, a fiery and passionate woman, desires a traditional relationship with a man who can protect and care for her. Losing her dad in 2020 was her biggest challenge, and she now seeks someone to share her life with.
Natasha
Age: 32
From: Cheshire
Job: Career Coordinator
Instagram username: @tashwaters
After splitting from her long-term partner, Natasha focused on a healthier lifestyle. She hopes to meet her “forever person” and looks up to her parents’ 42-year marriage as an example.
Nicole
Age: 29
From: Surrey
Job: Head of Brand and Marketing
Instagram username: @theholisticnicole
Nicole, who was previously married and divorced, has focused on her career but still believes in love. With mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage, she hopes to be second-time lucky in finding love.
Olivia ‘Liv’ Lavelle
Age: 28
From: London
Job: Creative Project Director
Instagram username: @LivLavelle
Olivia, who has been single due to her work-focused lifestyle, is now ready to share her life after returning to
the UK from LA. She’s taken time to understand herself and hopes to find true love.
Ollie Isaac
Age: 32
From: London
Job: Software Sales
Instagram username: @ollie1sutherland
Ollie, a smooth talker who has been single for six years, often goes for looks over substance. Now ready for a deeper connection, he hopes to find love that goes beyond appearances.
Priya
Age: 37
From: Berkshire
Job: Procurement Manager
Instagram username: @priyanka__grewal
Priya, once engaged for only 24 hours, feels ready to explore dating again. She seeks a lasting connection that goes beyond physical attributes, inspired by her parents’ loving arranged marriage.
Ria Louise Prosser
Age: 34
From: London
Job: Commercial Contracts Manager
Instagram username: @reelouise31
Ria, tired of friends and family asking when she’ll settle down, is ready to find love. With five adored nieces and nephews, she loves being the cool aunty but wants to start her own family.
Richie
Age: 30
From: Gloucestershire
Job: Sports Turf Maintenance Director
Instagram username: @trickyy
Richie, a sports enthusiast, needs reassurance in relationships and is very caring. Any partner would need to get along with his sister, who is his best friend and confidant.
Ryan Williams
Age: 31
From: Edinburgh
Job: Techno DJ and Cellist
Instagram username: @thescottishkorean
Korean-born musician Ryan, who struggles with the demands of his lifestyle, hopes to find someone committed through Love is Blind. He’s open to anything the pods have to offer.
Sabrina Vittoria
Age: 35
From: Belfast
Job: Director of Marketing and Communications
Instagram username: @sabrinavittoriaegerton
Sabrina, unlucky in love, hopes to meet her dream man through the experiment. Hyper independent due to past dating failures, she seeks a partner who wants to grow together and become their best selves.
Sam Klein
Age: 31
From: London
Job: Product Design Manager
Instagram username: @sam_klein
Sam, focused on his career, has had his heart broken twice. Now ready for his third try at love, he feels the pressure from his mum to find The One and enjoys travelling.
Sharlotte Ritchie
Age: 35
From: London
Job: Global Communications Director
Instagram username: @sharlotteritchie
Sharlotte, a high-flyer who finds men intimidated by her success, has been single for eight years. After a brief engagement to her teenage sweetheart, she now feels a stronger desire to find Mr Right, especially as her twin sister has recently moved in with her boyfriend.
Shirley Bekker
Age: 27
From: London
Job: Junior Doctor
Instagram username: @shirleybekker
Shirley, originally from the Netherlands, has enjoyed the thrill of the chase but often falls for emotionally unavailable men. Now she seeks a partner to build a life with and hopes to start a family soon.
Steven
Age: 37
From: London
Job: Gym Owner
Instagram username: @stvnsmthy
Steven, single for four months after a whirlwind romance, is only interested in relationships leading to marriage. This ambitious Brummie knows what he wants and refuses to compromise on love.
Tom Stroud
Age: 38
From: London
Job: PR and Advertising Consultant
Instagram username: @stroudtom
Tom, single for six years, has spent his thirties focusing on personal growth and is now ready to settle down. A self-confessed mummy’s boy, he has built a successful career in PR and advertising and wants to share his life with someone special.
Love Is Blind UK is streaming on Netflix below.
