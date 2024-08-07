Meet the cast of Love Is Blind UK

The brand new series is streaming on Netflix now

The much-anticipated UK edition of Love Is Blind is finally here, and the cast meet the singles ready to take a leap of faith for love have been revealed.

From diverse backgrounds and professions, these cast members are stepping into the pods, hoping to find their soulmate without ever seeing their face.

Get to know the brave individuals who are putting their hearts on the line in the search for true love….

Aaron Murrell

Aaron

Age: 33

From: Milton Keynes

Job: Chicken Restaurateur

Instagram username: @amurrell1

After enjoying the single life following a long-term relationship, Aaron is now ready for a deeper connection. He looks up to his parents, who have been happily married for 34 years, and hopes to find a similar lasting love to share with his close-knit family.

Benaiah

Benaiah

Age: 33

From: Preston

Job: Structural Landscaper

Instagram username: @benaiahgb

Benaiah, a globe-trotter who loves adventure, has been single for 11 years after a tough breakup. He’s now ready to open up and find a meaningful connection, leaving his guarded past behind.

Bobby Johnson

Bobby

Age: 33

From: Staffordshire

Job: Luxury Shopping Guide

Instagram username: @bobbyj4k

Bobby, who realised the brevity of life after losing his cousin, is ready to find the right partner and settle down in the UK after travelling the world. A spiritual person, Bobby writes and records his own music, and values his mum as the most important person in his life.

Catherine ‘Cat’ Richards

Catherine

Age: 29

From: Jersey

Job: Dental Nurse

Instagram username: @catrichards94

Living on Jersey has limited Catherine’s chances of finding love. Adopted as a baby, she seeks a man who understands how this experience has shaped her life and impacted her relationships.

Charlie Mawson

Charlie

Age: 34

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Gym General Manager

Instagram username: @charlie.mawson08

Charlie has been single for five years and is looking for someone who can be both a best friend and a romantic partner. His mum is eager for him to find love and even took over his dating apps last year to help him out.

Conor Griffin

Conor

Age: 31

From: Dublin

Job: Health Food Business Owner

Instagram username: @griffindoor92

Conor, who lost his mum three years ago, started a health food business in her memory. Single for seven years, he’s now ready to find someone he can connect with deeply and start a family of his own.

Demi Santana Brown

Demi

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Safeguarding and Attendance Manager

Instagram username: @demisantanabrown

Demi, a sporty woman who loves boxing and football, often finds that men are intimidated by her hobbies. She’s used to being seen as a friend until she dresses up, and is now looking for someone to start a family with.

Ella Liliana

Ella

Age: 27

From: Derbyshire

Job: Social Worker

Instagram username: @ellalilianaa

Ella, who was bullied in school, now works with young people going through similar experiences. Fun-loving and half-Italian, she enjoys playing tennis, running, singing, and baking, with her family dog Dolly as her best friend.

Elle

Elle

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Graphic Designer

Elle, raised primarily by her dad, has been single for the past year and is looking for someone who shares her life goals. She dreams of getting married and building a big family, something she never had.

Freddie

Freddie

Age: 32

From: Bolton

Job: Funeral Director

Instagram username: @freddieppowell

Freddie, a gym enthusiast, was brought up by his mum and is close to his brother Jack, who has Down’s syndrome. This bond has instilled empathy in him, which helps in his career. He hopes to find someone to share his life with and enjoy romantic gestures.

Jake

Jake

Age: 32

From: Leicestershire

Job: Civil Engineer

Instagram username: @jake.shill

Sensitive Jake, the go-to agony uncle for his friends, realised he wants to settle down and start a family after a breakup and losing his mum. Known for falling in love quickly, he’s ready to find the one.

Jasmine

Jasmine

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Mental Health Nurse

Instagram username: @thejaycee_

Jasmine, whose friends have all settled down, has been single for four years and rarely gets approached. After a rollercoaster childhood moving from Norwich to the Philippines, she hopes to walk down the aisle and believes she’d make a great wife.

Joanes

Joanes

Age: 31

From: Luton

Job: Resident Service Manager

Instagram username: @joanes11

Joanes, known as the Salsa King, prefers old school romance over modern dating games. Born in Angola and moved to the UK at one, he values travel and different cultures. Fluent in several languages, he seeks someone who shares his Christian values.

Jordan Baker

Jordan

Age: 33

From: Surrey

Job: Fashion Tech Founder

Instagram username: @jordybaker

Jordan, a sharp dresser and business owner, struggles to trust in relationships but feels now is the time to take risks in love. Watching his friends settle down has inspired him to seek a family of his own.

Lisa Hendrie

Lisa

Age: 34

From: Edinburgh

Job: Baby Photographer

Instagram username: @lisahendrie

Lisa, who falls in love easily, is tired of being judged for her looks. She seeks a relationship based on substance and longs for a baby of her own, influenced by her work as a newborn photographer.

Maria

Maria

Age: 30

From: Southampton

Job: Makeup Artist

Instagram username: @mariabenkh

Maria, a fiery and passionate woman, desires a traditional relationship with a man who can protect and care for her. Losing her dad in 2020 was her biggest challenge, and she now seeks someone to share her life with.

Natasha

Natasha

Age: 32

From: Cheshire

Job: Career Coordinator

Instagram username: @tashwaters

After splitting from her long-term partner, Natasha focused on a healthier lifestyle. She hopes to meet her “forever person” and looks up to her parents’ 42-year marriage as an example.

Nicole

Nicole

Age: 29

From: Surrey

Job: Head of Brand and Marketing

Instagram username: @theholisticnicole

Nicole, who was previously married and divorced, has focused on her career but still believes in love. With mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage, she hopes to be second-time lucky in finding love.

Olivia ‘Liv’ Lavelle

Olivia

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Creative Project Director

Instagram username: @LivLavelle

Olivia, who has been single due to her work-focused lifestyle, is now ready to share her life after returning to

the UK from LA. She’s taken time to understand herself and hopes to find true love.

Ollie Isaac

Ollie

Age: 32

From: London

Job: Software Sales

Instagram username: @ollie1sutherland

Ollie, a smooth talker who has been single for six years, often goes for looks over substance. Now ready for a deeper connection, he hopes to find love that goes beyond appearances.

Priya

Priya

Age: 37

From: Berkshire

Job: Procurement Manager

Instagram username: @priyanka__grewal

Priya, once engaged for only 24 hours, feels ready to explore dating again. She seeks a lasting connection that goes beyond physical attributes, inspired by her parents’ loving arranged marriage.

Ria Louise Prosser

Ria

Age: 34

From: London

Job: Commercial Contracts Manager

Instagram username: @reelouise31

Ria, tired of friends and family asking when she’ll settle down, is ready to find love. With five adored nieces and nephews, she loves being the cool aunty but wants to start her own family.

Richie

Richie

Age: 30

From: Gloucestershire

Job: Sports Turf Maintenance Director

Instagram username: @trickyy

Richie, a sports enthusiast, needs reassurance in relationships and is very caring. Any partner would need to get along with his sister, who is his best friend and confidant.

Ryan Williams

Ryan

Age: 31

From: Edinburgh

Job: Techno DJ and Cellist

Instagram username: @thescottishkorean

Korean-born musician Ryan, who struggles with the demands of his lifestyle, hopes to find someone committed through Love is Blind. He’s open to anything the pods have to offer.

Sabrina Vittoria

Sabrina

Age: 35

From: Belfast

Job: Director of Marketing and Communications

Instagram username: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

Sabrina, unlucky in love, hopes to meet her dream man through the experiment. Hyper independent due to past dating failures, she seeks a partner who wants to grow together and become their best selves.

Sam Klein

Sam

Age: 31

From: London

Job: Product Design Manager

Instagram username: @sam_klein

Sam, focused on his career, has had his heart broken twice. Now ready for his third try at love, he feels the pressure from his mum to find The One and enjoys travelling.

Sharlotte Ritchie

Sharlotte

Age: 35

From: London

Job: Global Communications Director

Instagram username: @sharlotteritchie

Sharlotte, a high-flyer who finds men intimidated by her success, has been single for eight years. After a brief engagement to her teenage sweetheart, she now feels a stronger desire to find Mr Right, especially as her twin sister has recently moved in with her boyfriend.

Shirley Bekker

Shirley

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Junior Doctor

Instagram username: @shirleybekker

Shirley, originally from the Netherlands, has enjoyed the thrill of the chase but often falls for emotionally unavailable men. Now she seeks a partner to build a life with and hopes to start a family soon.

Steven

Steven

Age: 37

From: London

Job: Gym Owner

Instagram username: @stvnsmthy

Steven, single for four months after a whirlwind romance, is only interested in relationships leading to marriage. This ambitious Brummie knows what he wants and refuses to compromise on love.

Tom Stroud

Tom

Age: 38

From: London

Job: PR and Advertising Consultant

Instagram username: @stroudtom

Tom, single for six years, has spent his thirties focusing on personal growth and is now ready to settle down. A self-confessed mummy’s boy, he has built a successful career in PR and advertising and wants to share his life with someone special.

