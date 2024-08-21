Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Netflix adaptation of How To Kill Your Family

Netflix UK is adapting Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel How To Kill Your Family into a thrilling new series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead.

The eight-part series will be produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd, the team behind Killing Eve.

Emma Moran (Extraordinary) takes the reins as the lead writer and executive producer, promising to bring Mackie’s darkly humorous and satirical tale to life.

Anya, who has captivated audiences in The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, and Dune, will portray the cunning and complex Grace Bernard, the story’s anti-hero.

Grace is on a ruthless quest for revenge against the family that has wronged her.

Anya is also stepping behind the camera as an executive producer, working through her company Ladykiller Productions Inc.

Speaking about her involvement, Anya said: “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, Lizzie and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”

Author Bella Mackie added: “It’s been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team. Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do.”

Emma Moran, who felt an immediate connection with Grace, said, “She’s the kind of complicated, dark, but utterly hilarious anti-hero you dream of writing.

“Striking that balance between camp fun and brutal violence that Bella hits so perfectly in the book is a challenge I’m so looking forward to.”

Further cast and production details will be revealed soon.