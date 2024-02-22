Vegan sweets Tasty Mates from Dragons’ Den

Vegan-friendly sweet company Tasty Mates were featured on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Entrepreneur Joe Woolf pitched his vegan and gluten free treats to the panel of Dragons. You can find out more about the products and purchase them online via Amazon here.

See Tasty Mates products →

On their website, Tasty Mates says: “Tasty Mates was founded by two mates – Joe and Nick – who sought to portray their mates in sweets.

“That’s why each packet of Tasty Mates has a unique flavour relating to a personality trait found in many a friendship group.

“Whether you’re one half of The Perfect Pear, or The Berry Funny One, in the group, there is a flavour for you… and if there isn’t yet… watch this space!”

To celebrate their appearance on Dragons’ Den, the company is currently also offering a special Party Pack which includes a mix of Very Berry, Pear Crumble, Salted Caramel and Peaches & Cream.

Also in this week’s episode, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior sets out to transform discarded plastic into attractive products.

A pair of tech innovators present their global cuisine delivery service, accessible with just a click, and a rugby player turned swimwear designer displays his unique creations.

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the show on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile if you want to pitch to the dragons, applications to enter the Den are open now.