Doctor Who has delivered a festive treat this Christmas, with a glimpse of the Fifteenth Doctor’s upcoming season following their introduction on Christmas Day.

Today’s Christmas special, titled The Church on Ruby Road, marked Ncuti Gatwa’s inaugural episode as the Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Following its premiere on BBC One and iPlayer, the episode was followed by a special treat for viewers – a sneak peek trailer of what’s in store when Doctor Who makes a comeback next year.

The new series will see the Doctor and Ruby encounter fresh monsters and embark on numerous extraordinary journeys across the universe in the TARDIS.

Ncuti Gatwa’s debut season as the Fifteenth Doctor will be released in May 2024 with an exact date to be confirmed.

Watch the trailer below…

The upcoming season of Doctor Who will feature a stellar cast, including Yasmin Finney and Bonnie Langford returning to their roles as Rose Noble and Mel Bush, respectively.

The new ‘season one’ also introduces new characters, with Jinkx Monsoon portraying the Doctor’s most formidable adversary to date. Jonathan Groff takes on a pivotal, yet enigmatic role, while Indira Varma will appear as the Duchess and Lenny Rush as Morris.

Plus, Nicola Coughlan joins the cast in mystery role.

Doctor Who is set to make its return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May 2024 for UK audiences, and globally on Disney+.

For now, the Christmas special and recent 60th anniversary episodes with David Tennant and Catherine Tate are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.