Olly Alexander confirmed as Eurovision 2024 UK entry

Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2024, it’s been announced.

In a thrilling announcement during the Grand Final of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, multi-award-winning music superstar Olly Alexander revealed he will be representing the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024.

Known for his pioneering influence in modern pop, Olly shared the news to an ecstatic studio audience and millions of viewers at home.

Olly Alexander, a dynamic force in the music industry, is embarking on a new chapter, releasing music under his own name. His journey so far includes three highly successful albums, two #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles, and the recent achievement of the BRIT Billion Award, amassing 6.5 billion global streams. His role in Russell T Davies’ award-winning drama ‘It’s A Sin’ has further cemented his status as a cultural icon.

Olly’s UK Eurovision song, co-written with Danny L Harle, will be revealed in due course.

Olly Alexander said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “To have an artist of Olly Alexander’s calibre representing the UK in Malmö in 2024 is testament to just how much the BBC wants to keep momentum of Eurovision riding high since the UK had the honour of hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool earlier this year.

“Olly is the perfect ambassador for the UK as both an immensely talented and world renowned artist and passionate fan of the competition.”

All three live Eurovision 2024 programmes – both Semi Finals and the Grand Final – will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 7, 9 and 11 May 2024.