Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Tonight's scores & results (Final)

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard in Week 13’s grand final.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend ahead of the final.

Their exit left a trio of celebs in the live show tonight (16 December). Actress Ellie Leach, model and actor Bobby Brazier and theatre star Layton Williams went head to head for the glitter ball.

In the final, the remaining three couples performed live for the last time with three routines each: Their personal favourite, a choice by the judges and the show dance.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 and offered their comments.

After all the dances it was Layton who was top of the scoreboard, dropping just the one point across all the dances in the hard-fought final.

In second place was Bobby Brazier who scored 117 marks for his three routines.

And third in the rankings was Ellie Leach who received 115 points for her trio of routines.

You can recap the judges’ marks for the couples’ three dances – Showdance, Judges’ Choice and Personal Choice – below…

Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard and scores – Final (16 December)

Layton Williams – 119 points (40 + 39 + 40) Bobby Brazier – 117 points (39 + 39 + 39) Ellie Leach – 115 points (39 + 36 + 40)

As ever in the final, the judges’ marks had no impact on the result. It was down to the public votes alone to decide who won Strictly Come Dancing.

Who won Strictly tonight?

At the end of the live show, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced Ellie Leach as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

She reacted: “I genuinely cannot believe this… this is for you [Vito].”

Along with the performances and results, tonight’s episode also saw a reunion dance from all of this year’s celebrities plus a music performance from the iconic Cher.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One. The show returns later this month with this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.