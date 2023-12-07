Doctor Who releases Christmas single from festive special

Doctor Who fans are in for a treat as the series unveils a special song from its festive episode, set to release as a single.

Titled The Goblin Song, this catchy tune is a collaborative creation by composer Murray Gold and writer Russell T Davies, designed to mark the Fifteenth Doctor’s holiday debut.

Doctor Who will air on Christmas Day this year, featuring Ncuti Gatwa embarking on his inaugural journey as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Fans can stream The Goblin Song starting Monday, 11 December. Accompanying the single is a music video packed with exclusive snippets from the upcoming festive special.

The track is a highlight of the Christmas episode, The Church on Ruby Road, where the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday, encounter a world of goblins, mysterious disappearances, and secrets about Ruby’s origins.

The episode also introduces viewers to Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson, and features appearances from Davina McCall as herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mother Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

The Goblin Song will be available on BBC Sounds from 11th December and can also be accessed on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. All proceeds from the single will benefit BBC Children in Need.

Murray Gold said: “I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let’s not give up on them.”

Russell T Davies added: “We’re releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you’ll have to watch on Christmas Day!”

The Church on Ruby Road airs on Christmas Day 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Disney+ globally. Before then, the final of three 60th anniversary specials airs this Saturday.