Mary Berry's Highland Christmas comes to BBC One and iPlayer

Mary Berry will embark on a festive culinary journey in Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas this festive season.

The BBC has revealed that culinary doyenne Dame Mary Berry will be returning to her maternal roots in Scotland for an enchanting Christmas special titled Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas.

The one-hour show is set to air this December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In what promises to be a heartwarming holiday treat, Mary Berry will explore the wintry wonder of the Scottish Highlands, showcasing a selection of lavish yet accessible recipes for the Christmas season. Viewers will be invited to join Mary in creating a range of festive delights from her personal favourites to traditional Scottish dishes, such as a stunning Cranachan wreath, a rich cheese fondue, and the classic French yule log, Buche de Noel.

This Christmas special holds a particular significance for Berry as she celebrates the season within the landscape of her mother’s Scottish heritage. Intertwined with the culinary festivities, Berry will share endearing stories of her family’s Scottish connections, adding a personal touch to the program.

Accompanied by a host of special guests, Mary will not only cook but also enjoy various festive activities, from reindeer herding to engaging in the melodies of Christmas carolers, and participating in a traditional Scottish ceilidh.

Beyond the food and fun, Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas will also offer viewers practical advice. From budget-friendly festive dishes to clever tips for entertaining without the stress, Berry will provide her expert guidance for a truly splendid and efficient holiday feast.

Mary Berry said: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me. The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.

“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas with BBC One viewers.”