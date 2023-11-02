David Tennant to star in Doctor Who Children In Need sketch

The BBC has revealed highlights of this year’s Children In Need featuring Doctor Who, MasterChef, Race Across The World and more.

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush and Alex Scott MBE will host a jam-packed evening of sketches and performances on Friday, 17 November on BBC One.

There will be a special one-off Doctor Who scene featuring the fourteenth incarnation of the Doctor, portrayed by David Tennant. This scene will be complemented by a behind-the-scenes look at its production in an episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, accessible via BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the MasterChef kitchen descends into delightful chaos as John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcome an array of Britain’s most adored puppets, all vying for culinary supremacy. Tune in to see who will take the title of MasterChef Puppet Champion in support of BBC Children in Need.

Watch as three duos of beloved TV characters embark on a whimsical journey in Race Across Yorkshire, a parody of the smash-hit Race Across The World. Featuring appearances by Yorkshire celebrities and strategic pit stops to collect funds, the competition heats up to reach the town of Pudsey first.

In the studio, JERUB will perform ‘There Till The End’. STAND UNIQU3, representing the UK in the Junior Eurovision, deliver an electrifying rendition of ‘Back to Life’. Leigh-Anne, familiar to the BBC Children in Need stage with Little Mix, presents her solo single ‘My Love’ in a television debut.

Join the cast of the fresh UK tour I Should Be So Lucky as they dazzle with a selection of melodies from Stock Aitken Waterman’s repertoire, including timeless hits like ‘Especially For You’, and watch a surprise pair tackle one of the trio’s most famous numbers…

In a grand nod to Disney’s centennial celebrations, viewers will witness the British TV premiere performance of a song from the forthcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, voiced by the West End’s Merryl Ansah.

Adding to the evening’s enchantment, the beloved BBC Children in Need Choir returns, uniting voices from across the Nations and Regions, to deliver a moving performance of ‘You Raise Me Up’.

Plus, there will be The One Show’s Challenge Squad and the result of Vernon Kays’ ULTRA Ultramarathon Challenge.

And as ever, throughout the show, appeal films showing the work Children In Need does.

BBC Children in Need will air at 7PM on Friday, 17 November on BBC One and will be available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.