Hope Street series three release date confirmed for BBC drama

Police drama Hope Street returns for 2023 with a brand new third series this autumn

Set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine, Hope Street’s third series will see Ciarán McMenamin reprise his role as Inspector Finn O’Hare.

Joining them are Bríd Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Sade Malone (Taylor Quinn), Louis McCartney (Shay O’Hare) and Ellie Lavery (Niamh O’Hare).

Nicole Devine-Dunwoody (Niamh McGrady), Clint Devine-Dunwoody (Aaron McCusker). Credit: BBC/Jack Maguire/Long Story TV

Hope Street series 3 start date

The third series of Hope Street starts on BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 30 October at 7PM. You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The series will be available across the UK on BBC Daytime in the new year

For now, Series one and two are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What to expect from the new series

In season two’s finale, Nicole and Clint finally welcomed their nephew JJ into their home at the Commodore, fulfilling their dream of having a child. Concepta’s shocking revelation that she isn’t Finn’s biological mother shocked Siobhan, while Detective Constable Al Quinn’s corruption was exposed.

Al’s mysterious disappearance left Marlene wondering if he genuinely threatened Finn or if the Inspector allowed him to escape justice.

In season three, the arrival of the enigmatic detective Jo Lipton during an armed prison break makes a strong impression on her colleagues, especially Constable Callum McCarthy. Finn grows closer to Concepta during a charity bungee jump, but Siobhan pushes for a family secret to be revealed.

Nicole and Clint adapt to life with JJ, but a fire at the Commodore raises suspicions about their nephew’s involvement. Callum mentors eager recruit Constable Ryan Power, leading to near-disaster.

The season is packed with explosive incidents, a body found on the beach, a £10,000 banknote theft, and even a marriage proposal and budding romance at the police station, filling Port Devine with love and intrigue.

More on: BBC TV