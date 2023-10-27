Irish drama Kin to air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK

Gripping Irish crime series Kin is to air in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer.

Spanning eight episodes, the drama is the collaborative effort of BRON Studios, known for Joker, and Headline Pictures, the team behind The Man in the High Castle.

The series is set to premiere on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Leading the cast of Kin are Clare Dunne from Herself, Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame, Aidan Gillen and Ciarán Hinds, both recognized for their roles in Game of Thrones, Sam Keeley from The Cured, Emmett J. Scanlan of Peaky Blinders, Maria Doyle Kennedy from Outlander, and the fresh face, Yasmin Seky.

Kin delves deep into the world of crime, tracing the aftermath of a young boy’s tragic death, which propels his family into a perilous war against an expansive international cartel. At the heart of this conflict are the Kinsellas, a local crime dynasty, pitted against the mighty Cunningham cartel, an organization with global tendrils. The narrative draws parallels to the biblical David and Goliath confrontation.

With their backs against the wall, outnumbered and outgunned in their Dublin base, the Kinsellas witness the collapse of their empire as their kin and allies face threats. However, amidst this bleak backdrop, the Kinsellas hold an edge over their formidable enemies: the unyielding ties of family and blood. In this high-stakes battle, they stand united, embodying the essence of KIN.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, EVP, EMEA Sales and Acquisitions at FIFTH SEASON, added: “Kin aired in Ireland to critical acclaim and has generated record-breaking ratings across both linear and on demand. The series has clocked up more than 4 million lifetime streams in Ireland, with the second season averaging a 40% audience share in its Sunday night slot and its finale becoming the most-viewed programme of the year outside of sport. We’re thrilled that Kin has found its UK home with the BBC.”

More on: BBC TV