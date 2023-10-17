A Good Girl's Guide To Murder TV show cast revealed

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming TV adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder.

Holly Jackson’s book will come to the screen in a six-part series on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Wednesday star Emma Myers will play the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal as Ravi, joined by Asha Banks (The Magic Flute) as Cara, Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattoist of Auschwitz) as Lauren, Jude Collie (Here We Go) as Connor and Raiko Gohara (Get Lost) as Zach.

Also confirmed for the cast are Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, A Spy Among Friends) and Gary Beadle (Rye Lane, Small Axe) as as Pip’s parents, Leanne and Victor, and Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, The Wrong Mans) as Elliot Ward.

Completing the cast are India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell, Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh, Henry Ashton as Max Hastings, Mitu Panicucci as Stella Chapman, Orla Hill as Ruby Foxcroft, Ephraim O.P. Sampson as Jake Lawrence, Carla Woodcock as Becca, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward, Jessica Webber as Nat Da Silva, Matthew Khan as Dylan, Georgia Aaron as Emma Hutton, Oliver Wickham as Jesse Walker, Adam Astill as Toby Hastings and Annabel Mullion as Rosie Hastings.

Holly Jackson said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have such an incredible cast and yet – at the same time – it always had to be them, because they are perfect for these characters.”

A teaser for the show shares: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it.

“And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

A release date for the series is to be announced.

