Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue to air on BBC in the UK

The BBC will air Anthony Horowitz’s original mystery thriller, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, on BBC iPlayer and its TV channels in the UK.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue revolves around a chilling scenario: a plane carrying a small group of passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle.

While all the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue, it quickly becomes apparent that only one died in the crash—the others were murdered in unique and sinister ways.

The series unfolds in flashbacks, revealing the survivors’ harrowing battle against the jungle’s perils, dwindling supplies, and each other.

Tension mounts as, one by one, they are picked off, leading to a shocking climax that reveals the truth behind the murders.

The ensemble cast features some well-known names, including Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) as Zack, Lydia Wilson (The Swarm) as Sonja, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Carlos, Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Lisa, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) as Travis, Adam Long (Happy Valley) as Dan, and Jan Le (The Capture) as Amy.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an ingenious, original and suspenseful murder mystery multiplied by nine!

“It is absolutely guaranteed to keep viewers riveted to their screens until the very end.”