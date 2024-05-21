Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris to host new BBC TV show

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are set to front an exciting new road trip series for BBC One and iPlayer.

The three-part series will see the duo exploring how our European neighbours live long, fulfilling lives.

The self-proclaimed “well and truly middle aged” Paddy and “soon to be fifty” Chris will embark on a mission to uncover the secrets of longevity and happiness.

Their journey will take them to Sweden, Greece, and Switzerland, where they will meet some of the healthiest, happiest, and longest-living people.

Along the way, they will delve into the culture and lifestyle of each country, engaging in plenty of soul-searching and humorous banter.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road with Chris Harris. Not so much looking forward to sharing a confined space with him.

“He doesn’t believe in deodorant. On the plus side he’ll give me something to laugh at along the way. Bring it on!”

Chris Harris added: “Paddy’s idea of long-haul travel is driving from Bolton to Blackpool, so this European road-trip should be a real eye-opener for both of us.

“When we’re finished debating the merits of literally everything we encounter, viewers will hopefully take something rewarding away from our deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity – but I’m just hoping my interest in the subject doesn’t dwindle as each mile goes by in Paddy’s company!”

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.