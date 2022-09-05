A Good Girl's Guide To Murder TV adaptation coming to BBC Three

A new TV adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is coming to BBC Three.

Holly Jackson's New York Times bestselling novel will be brought to the screen by Poppy Cogan (Red Rose, Dangerous Liaisons)

The six-part series will be made by Moonage Pictures (The Pursuit of Love) and will film in 2023 for broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer.

A teaser shares: "Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But Pippa Fitz-Amobi - our insatiably smart, slightly square heroine - isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it.

"But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pippa from the truth?"

Holly Jackson said: "I am beyond thrilled that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has found its perfect home with Moonage Pictures and the BBC. It is a privilege to be working alongside such a talented and creative team who are as invested in the characters and story as I am.

"I can’t wait to introduce Pip and Ravi to a whole new audience, and to welcome back readers who have missed our partners in crime."

Poppy Cogan added: "I'm so honoured that Holly Jackson has entrusted me with the adaptation of her hugely popular and brilliant novel. With a relentlessly twisty plot and a cast of funny and idiosyncratic characters, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will take audiences on a thrilling ride into the dark heart of a quintessentially English town.

"Together with the excellent Moonage Pictures and our team of writers - Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas - I’ve had so much fun bringing the world of the book to life. I can’t wait to see it on BBC Three."

Further details including casting and broadcast date are to be announced.

