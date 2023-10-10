60 Years of Doctor Who drops on BBC iPlayer with over 800 episodes streaming

BBC iPlayer is offering Doctor Who fans a treat by making hundreds of episodes from the classic series available with enhanced accessibility features.

Ahead of the Anniversary Specials, fans can journey through 60 years of the show’s history, explore spin-offs like the Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, and gain behind-the-scenes insights with Doctor Who Confidential, all conveniently accessible on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who enthusiasts can now enjoy a comprehensive collection of classic episodes on iPlayer, adding to the post-2005 revival of the series.

Doctor Who: The Doctor (David Tennant). Credit: BBC STUDIOS/James Pardon

With more than 800 episodes, fans have a chance to revisit the Doctor’s early adventures and iconic moments, such as William Hartnell’s inaugural encounter with the Daleks, the first colour TV episodes featuring Jon Pertwee, and beloved stories from Tom Baker’s memorable era, like City of Death and The Brain of Morbius.

Additionally, all episodes will be available with subtitles, audio descriptions and sign language.

The episodes will be released on iPlayer from 1 November 2023.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner said: “I’d like to thank the BBC for all the hard work, to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last. I’m so excited for new viewers – imagine being 8 years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. And we’re determined this won’t be a dusty museum – we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!”

Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and channels, said: “Doctor Who has captivated countless millions of viewers on the BBC for 60 years and in celebration of this special moment we are bringing classic series to BBC iPlayer for the first time. Fans will be able to enjoy many of the Doctor’s earliest adventures with William Hartnell right through to the very latest series and the soon to be released and tremendously exciting new anniversary specials with David Tennant.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy this breath-taking back catalogue, so we are making each episode on iPlayer as accessible as possible, with subtitles, audio description, and sign language all available for the first time.”

Additionally, an online archive will launch at bbc.co.uk/doctorwho feature interviews, written documents, long unheard audio and behind-the-scenes photos.