Nigella Lawson returns with new Christmas special on BBC One

Nigella Lawson will be back on BBC One this Christmas with a brand new festive special for 2023.

Chef and TV personality Nigella Lawson will return to screen with a heartwarming special, Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special.

For decades, Nigella has made an annual pilgrimage to Amsterdam during the festive season and in this special episode she shares her deep affection for the city and its unique Christmas charm.

Nigella’s narrative will capture the essence of Amsterdam at Christmastime, from the mesmerizing lights reflecting on the picturesque canals to the bustling atmosphere and the enchanting spirit that envelops the ‘Venice of the North.’

During her visit to Amsterdam, Nigella will explore Christmas fairs, artisan food shops, and her favourite local haunts in this historically and architecturally rich city. Along the way, she’ll gather ingredients for her holiday feasts while finding moments of serenity amidst the vibrant lights and joyful celebrations, ultimately bringing the Christmas magic back home.

The recipes featured in this special are inspired by the diverse culinary cultures of both the Dutch and Indonesian communities in Amsterdam. Nigella will showcase dishes that are not only delicious but also simple to prepare, making Christmas cooking a joyous and achievable endeavour.

Nigella said: “There is nothing better than being able to share enthusiasm and joy, and I look forward to showing viewers the unique magic of Amsterdam at Christmas and unveiling new recipes that, while drawn from the history, culture and ingredients of this breathtakingly beautiful city, give ideas for fabulous, fuss-free feasting here at home!”

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, said: “We are really excited to be working with Nigella again and very much looking forward to her heartfelt Amsterdam-inspired Christmas.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.