Ant and Dec have announced the return of Little Ant & Dec for its upcoming series.

The search is now on for a brand new pair of mini-mes to appear in the show alongside the full grown duo.

The upcoming series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, scheduled for 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX, is set to be a grand celebration.

It comes as the show prepares for a hiatus after its 20th series (having previously taken a break in 2009 and returning in 2013).

In an exclusive SNT announcement, Ant & Dec will be bringing back Little Ant & Dec! The search is now underway to discover two young, cheeky Geordie lads aged between 5 and 7.

If you know of a youngster who fits the bill and is ready for some fun, visit itv.com/beontv to apply. Be sure to submit your application before October 1st.

Watch Ant & Dec discuss the news below…

Ant & Dec announced earlier this year that Saturday Night Takeaway will take a break after its next series.

Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!”

However the pair aren’t going anywhere, continuing to front ITV’s hit shows I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win