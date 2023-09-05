Here’s the winners from tonight’s National Television Awards 2023 results.

As voted for by viewers, the NTAs took place this evening at the O2 Arena in London.

Host Joel Dommett helmed the ceremony for a third year running as the results of the public poll were announced live on ITV1.

Those who won on the night across the range of categories included Gogglebox, Graham Norton and Sarah Lancashire, plus Ant & Dec continued their record-breaking win of the Best TV Presenter category.

Alongside the competitive awards, the night also saw an emotional tribute to the late TV star Paul O’Grady.

See the full list of NTA 2023 winners below…

National Television Awards winners 2023

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Gogglebox – WINNER

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Gogglebox series 20. Pictured: The Siddiquis in Derby – (L-R) Baasit, Umar and Sid

Returning Drama

Happy Valley – WINNER

Call the Midwife

Stranger Things

Vera

Reality Competition

The Traitors – WINNER

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

TV Interview

The Graham Norton Show – WINNER

Piers Morgan Uncensored

Louis Theroux Interviews…

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

Serial Drama Performance

Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Drama Performance

Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club – WINNER

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

The Chase Celebrity Special

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs – WINNER

Clarkson’s Farm

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Rising Star

Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Authored Documentary

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – WINNER

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Comedy

Young Sheldon – WINNER

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Daytime

The Repair Shop – WINNER

Loose Women

The Chase

This Morning

New Drama

Wednesday – WINNER

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Serial Drama

EastEnders – WINNER

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Additionally, Sarah Lancashire was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The National Television Awards air on ITV1 and ITVX.