Here’s the winners from tonight’s National Television Awards 2023 results.
As voted for by viewers, the NTAs took place this evening at the O2 Arena in London.
Host Joel Dommett helmed the ceremony for a third year running as the results of the public poll were announced live on ITV1.
Those who won on the night across the range of categories included Gogglebox, Graham Norton and Sarah Lancashire, plus Ant & Dec continued their record-breaking win of the Best TV Presenter category.
Alongside the competitive awards, the night also saw an emotional tribute to the late TV star Paul O’Grady.
See the full list of NTA 2023 winners below…
National Television Awards winners 2023
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Gogglebox – WINNER
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Returning Drama
Happy Valley – WINNER
Call the Midwife
Stranger Things
Vera
Reality Competition
The Traitors – WINNER
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
TV Interview
The Graham Norton Show – WINNER
Piers Morgan Uncensored
Louis Theroux Interviews…
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
Serial Drama Performance
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER
Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Drama Performance
Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER
Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
Quiz Game Show
The 1% Club – WINNER
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
The Chase Celebrity Special
TV Presenter
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Alison Hammond
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs – WINNER
Clarkson’s Farm
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Rising Star
Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER
Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Authored Documentary
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – WINNER
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Comedy
Young Sheldon – WINNER
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Daytime
The Repair Shop – WINNER
Loose Women
The Chase
This Morning
New Drama
Wednesday – WINNER
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
Serial Drama
EastEnders – WINNER
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Additionally, Sarah Lancashire was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The National Television Awards air on ITV1 and ITVX.