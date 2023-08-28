The cast and creators of Ghosts have announced the release of a new book to accompany the TV show.

The Button House Archives will be released 26 October 2023 and is available to order here now.

A teaser of the Ghosts book shares: “Gathered together in this volume is a treasure trove of unearthed cuttings, original records and rare artefacts that explore the unseen lives of those who died at Button House: from Thomas’s love letters to Pat’s ‘Summer Camp Rap’, and from Julian’s campaign promises to Lady Button’s Rules of Etiquette. There are even documents dictated to the one person who can see and hear the ghosts: Alison Cooper.

“Written by the show’s creators – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – this eclectic archive is a unique chance to discover more about the beloved ghosts of Button House. Thank be to Moonah!”

As part of the book’s release, the cast will appear on stage in London at a special event.

Ghosts is created by the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland. The show first premiered on BBC One in 2019. It revolves around a young couple who inherit a grand but dilapidated country mansion, only to find out that it’s haunted by a motley crew of eccentric ghosts from different time periods.

Each ghost met an untimely end on the property and their interactions with the living couple lead to comedic situations as their clashing personalities and historical contexts collide. The show’s witty writing, quirky characters and clever mix of historical humour with contemporary comedy have made it a favourite among audiences.

The show’s upcoming fifth series will be its last with a release date to be announced.

For now, past series are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

