Granite Harbour renewed for a second series on BBC

Granite Harbour will return for a second series on the BBC, it’s been confirmed.

The drama is set to resume filming in Aberdeen and various scenic locales across Scotland later this year.

Airing across BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the series, produced by LA Productions, will once again reunite the talents of Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, while additional cast members are soon to be unveiled.

Continuing the narrative centred around RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson), who initially arrived in Aberdeen as a fresh recruit to Police Scotland, alongside DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson), the first series of Granite Harbour became a fan-favourite on BBC iPlayer in 2022, garnering a remarkable 7.6 million streams.

The forthcoming second series will follow Lindo and Bart as they respond to a new crime wave sweeping the city’s harbor, delving into its origins. The series is scripted by the accomplished trio of Rob Fraser (River City, Tin Star), Ciara Conway (River City, Holby City), and Writers Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion (River City, Death in Paradise).

Series two of Granite Harbour will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel, followed by BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.

Romario Simpson said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Scotland to film season 2 of Granite Harbour. I’m looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. It’s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space.”

Hannah Donaldson added: “Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the north east of Scotland I didn’t often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen. I’m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life. Series 2 is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindo’s relationship and the dynamics of the team. I can’t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the North East Murder Investigation Team.”

The first series is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here.

